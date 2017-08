April 20 (Reuters) - Tower Ltd

* Financial impacts of recent storm activity

* Maximum financial impact of storms associated with ex-cyclone Debbie will be $3.6 million after tax

* Estimates gross claims costs for storms associated with cyclone debbie, including edgecumbe will reach between $10 million and $12 million

* Cyclone Cook's impact was not as significant as expected Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: