BRIEF-Tower updates on trading halt
* Request a trading halt to be applied to securities under asx listing and nzx main board/debt market
June 26 Tower Ltd:
* Entered a trading halt as it evaluates an updated proposal received from Suncorp Group Limited
* Suncorp through a unit is seeking to acquire all tower shares not already held by Vero at NZ$1.40 per share
* Board of directors is now fully assessing proposal with its advisers
* Board make no recommendation in respect of merits of Vero proposal
