FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-Tower notes Suncorp unsolicited off-market share offer
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Coal
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 21, 2017 / 7:39 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Tower notes Suncorp unsolicited off-market share offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Tower Ltd :

* Tower notes Suncorp unsolicited off-market share offer

* Suncorp Group acting through UBS, have approached shareholders seeking to initially buy up to a 19.99% stake in Tower

* Offer at a fixed price of NZ$1.30 per share, with a view to escalating the offer to 100% of all shares

* Board also reiterated that Tower insurance policies and the rights of policy holders remain unaffected

* All policies and rights will remain with Tower Insurance Limited in event of a change in ownership of Tower Limited

* Tower Chairman Michael Stiassny says board's advice to shareholders was to seek advice and not to sell their shares until board had fully reviewed offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.