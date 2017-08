May 12 (Reuters) - Tower Resources Plc :

* Applied for suspension of trading in co's ordinary shares on AIM from 7:30 a.m Friday pending clarification of its financial circumstances

* Final deadline for signature of heads of agreement that would have triggered non-refundable deposit to Tower has been missed

* Board is now considering alternatives for company, one of which may include appointment of administrators Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: