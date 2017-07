July 14 (Reuters) - Town Sports International Holdings Inc :

* Town Sports International Holdings Inc. Announces plans to acquire Lucille Roberts Health Club business

* Town Sports International Holdings Inc - acquisition will add 16 clubs to TSI's portfolio in northeast and mid-atlantic regions of United States

* Town Sports International Holdings Inc - ‍16 locations will continue to operate under Lucille Roberts brand​