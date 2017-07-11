BRIEF-RCI Hospitality Holdings reports qtrly sales
* Qtrly total club and restaurant sales $36.9 million compared to $33.1 million
July 11 Towne Bank:
* Townebank announces public offering of subordinated notes
* Says launched a public offering of fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes due 2027
* Towne Bank - launched a public offering of fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes due 2027 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Qtrly total club and restaurant sales $36.9 million compared to $33.1 million
* On July 11 made a $50 million voluntary principal prepayment on its term loan