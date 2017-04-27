BRIEF-Townebank Q1 earnings per share $0.35

April 27 (Reuters) - Towne Bank:

* Townebank reports first quarter earnings

* Q1 earnings per share $0.35

* Q1 revenue rose 33.5 percent to $105.2 million

* Qtrly net interest income increased to $60.28 million, a $13.95 million, or 30.10%, increase from q1 2016.

* Towne Bank qtrly taxable equivalent net interest margin 3.45%, including accretion of 9 basis points, versus 3.33%, including accretion of 6 basis points, for 2016

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S