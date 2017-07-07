BRIEF-Poland selects Lockheed Martin's HIMARS launcher for Homar Program
Poland selects Lockheed Martin's HIMARS launcher for Homar Program for exclusive further negotiations
July 7 Townsquare Media Inc
* Townsquare announces acquisition of 6 radio stations
* Pro forma for acquisition, Townsquare will own 318 radio stations in 67 markets
Townsquare Media - to acquire 6 radio stations and 2 FM translators in and around Pittsfield Market, from Gamma Broadcasting LLC, Berkshire Broadcasting
July 7 Whole Foods Market Inc said it had sought $45 per share from Amazon.com Inc but settled for $42 per share, which the ecommerce giant called its "best and final offer".