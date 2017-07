July 28 (Reuters) - Toyo Tire & Rubber Co Ltd

* Says it will transfer hardness polyurethane related assets to SoflanWiz Co Ltd, effective Dec. 27

* Says it will sell all shares of SoflanWiz Co Ltd to Sekisui Chemical Co Ltd after transition, with undisclosed price, effective Dec. 27

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/PpKsEy

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)