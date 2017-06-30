BRIEF-FAWER Automotive Parts to invest 8.4 mln yuan to set up new material company with partner
* Says it will invest 8.4 million yuan to set up a Changchun-based new material company with partner
June 30Toyota Boshoku Corp
* Says it acquired 1.5 million shares (4.2 percent stake) of Tachi-S Co Ltd for about 3 billion yen, on June 29
STOCKHOLM, June 29 Sweden's Haldex on Thursday said it was withdrawing its support for the bid from German car parts maker Knorr-Bremse as it is unlikely European competition authorities will approve the acquisition.