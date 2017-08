March 3 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp says:

* Feb China vehicle sales up 25.1 percent from a year earlier to 81,900 vehicles, versus a decrease of 18.7 percent in Jan

* Jan-Feb China vehicle sales down 3.6 percent from a year earlier to 183,600 vehicles, versus an increase of 22.0 percent a year ago Further company coverage: (Reporting by Norihiko Shirouzu)