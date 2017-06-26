Japan's trade min: Takata bankruptcy filing was unavoidable
TOKYO, June 26 Japanese Trade Minister Hiroshige Seko said on Monday that Takata Corp's filing for bankruptcy was unavoidable given the severity of its product recalls.
June 26 Toyota Motor Corp:
* may not be able to recover 570 billion yen ($5.12 billion) worth of recall costs from Takata Corp
* sees minimal impact on earnings from recall fee, which has already been set aside
* Pandora Media CEO Tim Westergren plans to step down; co doesn't have a replacement for its founder lined up