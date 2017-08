April 27 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor North America Inc:

* Toyota recalls certain Tacoma vehicles

* Toyota motor north america says approximately 228,000 vehicles are involved in recall

* The involved vehicles have rear differentials that may leak oil

* In some cases in recalled units, rear differential could seize, resulting in loss of control of vehicle and increasing risk of a crash