BRIEF-Jiangsu Xinri E-vehicle sets pricing for Shanghai IPO
* Says it plans to issue up to 51 million shares at 6.09 yuan a share to raise 310.59 million yuan ($45.10 million)
BEIJING April 6 Toyota Motor Corp says:
* March China vehicle sales up 11.9 percent from a year earlier to about 112,400 vehicles.
* January-March China vehicle sales up 1.7 percent from a year earlier to about 296,000 vehicles. (Reporting by Norihiko Shirouzu)
WASHINGTON, April 13 General Motors Co said on Thursday it will add more than 1,100 jobs in California over five years at its Cruise Automation unit to boost its self-driving efforts after receiving $8 million in state tax credits.