July 20 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Thailand Co, a unit of Japan's Toyota Motor Corp,

* Keeps its 2017 domestic auto sales forecast at 265,000 cars, said Michinobu Sugata, managing officer of Toyota Motor Corp and president of Toyota Motor Thailand

* Thai 2017 industry auto sales are seen at 830,000 cars versus 800,000 cars forecast previouslyFurther company coverage: (Reporting Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Writing by Orathai Sriring)