BRIEF-Toys R US announces combination Of its Japan and Asia businesses to grow throughout Asia

April 11 (Reuters) - Toys R Us Inc (IPO-TOYS.N) -

* Toys R US says to unify Toys"R"US, Japan business with Toys"R"US business in greater China, Southeast Asia

* Toys"R"US, Japan, which operates 160 stores in country, will become part of Toys"R"US, Asia Ltd

* Combined business will now be approximately 85 percent owned by Toys R US, Inc and approximately 15 percent owned by fung retailing

* Andre Javes, president, Toys R US, Asia Pacific, will continue to oversee operations of combined businesses, as well as Toys R US, Australia

* Combined co to be headquartered in Hong Kong, regional office will continue to operate in Kawasaki, Japan, where Toys"R"US, Japan is based