FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-TPC Consolidated Ltd updates on potential impact from unexpected events
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
March 24, 2017 / 8:01 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-TPC Consolidated Ltd updates on potential impact from unexpected events

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 24 (Reuters) - Tpc Consolidated Ltd

* Recent soaring in wholesale electricity and gas prices potentially has an adverse impact on company's energy business performance.

* Over past three months company has experienced uncontrollable events that have had an adverse impact on cost of electricity and gas

* "These circumstances are expected to continue into foreseeable future"

* It is difficult to forecast results for second half of financial year.

* Events have contributed to increased volatility and greater uncertainty, leading to substantial increase in costs in energy futures market

* Recent cost increase has potential to adversely affect co's performance which impacts co's previously stated outlook for fy 2017

* Final decision to decommission hazelwood coal fired generator will reduce electricity supply and has changed market dynamics Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.