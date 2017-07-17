FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 hours ago
BRIEF-TPG Growth and Liberty Global launch independent television studio, Platform One Media
#Trump
#Venezuela
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
'Zero hour' planned after anti-Maduro vote
Venezuela
'Zero hour' planned after anti-Maduro vote
New York food bazaar captures the world
U.S.
New York food bazaar captures the world
As Islamic State militants routed, their families fear reprisals
World
As Islamic State militants routed, their families fear reprisals
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 17, 2017 / 1:34 PM / 2 hours ago

BRIEF-TPG Growth and Liberty Global launch independent television studio, Platform One Media

2 Min Read

July 17 (Reuters) - Liberty Global Plc:

* TPG Growth and Liberty Global launch independent television studio, platform one media

* Platform One Media​ says ‍TPG Growth will fund their investment through evolution media, an investment partnership with CAA and participant media

* Platform One Media​ says ‍Liberty Global will initially be taking a minority equity stake in business, attributed to Liberty Global Group​

* Platform One Media- ‍additional terms of investment were not disclosed ​

* Platform One Media - ‍Courtney Conte, who most recently served as president of Slingshot Global Media, will be COO and president of Platform One Media​

* Platform One Media​ says ‍Katie O'Connell Marsh, former CEO of gaumont television, has been appointed CEO ​

* Platform One Media​ says ‍most recently, O'Connell Marsh was head of global live action television for dreamworks animation​

* Platform One - ‍Elisa Ellis, who served as head of creative for live action television division of dreamworks animation to join co as chief creative officer​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.