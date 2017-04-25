FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-TPG Re Finance Trust files for IPO of up to $100 million
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 25, 2017 / 12:28 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-TPG Re Finance Trust files for IPO of up to $100 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) -

* TPG Re Finance Trust Inc files for IPO of up to $100 million - SEC filing

* TPG Re Finance Trust Inc - intend to apply to list the shares of common stock on the NYSE under the symbol “TRTX”

* TPG Re Finance Trust Inc - BofA Merrill lynch, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, and Wells Fargo Securities are underwriters to the IPO

* TPG Re Finance Trust Inc says intends to use IPO the net proceeds to originate and acquire target assets Further company coverage: [TPG Re Finance Trust Inc]

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.