BRIEF-TPG Specialty Lending qtrly earnings per share ‍$0.53​

Aug 2 (Reuters) - TPG Specialty Lending Inc

* TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. Announces quarter ended June 30, 2017 financial results; board declares quarterly base dividend of $0.39 per share for the third fiscal quarter of 2017 and a quarterly variable supplemental dividend of $0.09 per share

* Qtrly earnings per share ‍$0.53​

* TPG Specialty Lending Inc - board approved extension of company's stock repurchase plan to acquire up to $50 million in aggregate of TSLX'S common stock