April 12 Tpg Telecom Ltd
* 700mhz spectrum acquisition and entitlement offer
* tpg telecom acquires 700mhz spectrum in australia
* launches $400 million entitlement offer
* successfully bid for 2x10mhz of mobile spectrum in 700mhz
band at recent auction conducted by Australian Communications
and Media Authority
* Tpg will build a mobile network in australia using current
advanced technology for $1.9 billion
* entitlement offer proceeds will be to pay down debt, which
will then be drawn as needed
* will fund capital expenditure for rollout & spectrum
payments over next 3 years through combination of operating
cashflows & debt facilities
* 700Mhz spectrum licence commences from 1 april 2018 and
expires on 31 december 2029
* "it is expected that network rollout will require capital
expenditure of $600 million over initial three years starting in
2018 to cover 80% of population."
* Tpg estimates that its mobile network would be ebitda
break-even with 500k subscribers
* reaffirm guidance provided in march 2017 for underlying
ebitda for group for full year fy17 to be in range of $820-830
million.
* Immediate use of entitlement offer proceeds will be to pay
down debt
* Intends to implement a DRP commencing for fy17 final
dividend. Which is expected to remain in place for next two to
three years
* "launched a 1 for 11.13 accelerated non-renounceable
pro-rata entitlement offer"
