March 28, 2017 / 9:25 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-TPI Composites expands its relationship with Gamesa and signs supply agreement in Turkey

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 28 (Reuters) - TPI Composites Inc -

* TPI composites expands its relationship with Gamesa and signs new supply agreement in Turkey

* Entered into long-term agreement with Gamesa to supply wind blades from its new manufacturing facility in Izmir, Turkey through 2022

* TPI has reserved two mold slots and expects to commence manufacturing for Gamesa from one line in early 2018

* Expects to commence manufacturing for gamesa with second line under an option agreement through September 30, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

