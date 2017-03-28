BRIEF-TPI Composites expands its relationship with Gamesa and signs supply agreement in Turkey

March 28 (Reuters) - TPI Composites Inc -

* TPI composites expands its relationship with Gamesa and signs new supply agreement in Turkey

* Entered into long-term agreement with Gamesa to supply wind blades from its new manufacturing facility in Izmir, Turkey through 2022

* TPI has reserved two mold slots and expects to commence manufacturing for Gamesa from one line in early 2018

* Expects to commence manufacturing for gamesa with second line under an option agreement through September 30, 2017