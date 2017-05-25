FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-TPI Composites says GE International does not intend to extend supply agreement for supply of wind turbine blades from co's Taicang, China manufacturing facility
May 25, 2017 / 8:37 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-TPI Composites says GE International does not intend to extend supply agreement for supply of wind turbine blades from co's Taicang, China manufacturing facility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 25 (Reuters) - Tpi Composites Inc

* Tpi composites-on may 19, co was notified general electric international does not intend to extend supply agreement for supply of wind turbine blades from co's taicang, china manufacturing facility

* Tpi composites inc - supply agreement expires on december 31, 2017 - sec filing

* Tpi composites - co will remain an outsourced supplier for ge, and it will continue to execute on its contracts with ge in united states, mexico Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2qTWsUz) Further company coverage:

