Feb 24 TPI Enterprises Ltd

* Receives all hungarian straw import approvals

* Announce that it has received all necessary permits and licences to import up to 2000 tonnes of poppy straw from Hungary during 2017

* Importation approval will provide TPE with an additional 35-45 tonnes of narcotic raw material

* It is expected first straw imports will be arriving within 8-12 weeks.

* Importation has added benefit of spreading tpe's working capital requirements and further reducing agricultural risk.