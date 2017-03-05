FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF--TPI Enterprises receives two key licence and permit milestones
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 5, 2017 / 11:27 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF--TPI Enterprises receives two key licence and permit milestones

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 6 (Reuters) - TPI Enterprises Ltd

* TPE receives two key licence and permit milestones

* Portugal licence approval will enable TPE to commence construction with target to supply commercial batches during h2 2018

* Received final licence from Portuguese authorities (IAPMEI) to construct 150 tonne multi-purpose API manufacturing facility at Lisbon

* TPE received an import permit from UK home office to ship narcotic raw material to sterling pharma for conversion to codeine phosphate

* UK permit enables co to conduct validation batches by end of 2017 with expectation of sales commencing on commercial scale in 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.