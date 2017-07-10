LIVESTOCK-Cash price unease pressures CME live cattle futures

* Feeder cattle contracts end lower * Lean hog contracts settle weaker By Theopolis Waters CHICAGO, July 10 Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures closed lower on Monday, weakened by sell stops and uncertainty regarding cash prices later this week, traders said. Funds that track the Standard & Poor's Goldman Sachs Commodity Index at times sold, or "rolled", August futures and simultaneously bought October on the first of five days of the Goldma