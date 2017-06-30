BRIEF-Jiangling Motors' board elects chairman, vice chairman
* Says it receives government supporting fund of 146.0 million yuan ($21.53 million)
June 30 Tpi Enterprises Ltd:
* TPI Enterprises signs significant UK codeine phosphate supply agreement
* Under five-year agreement, co will supply equivalent of just under 10 pct of UK market annual demand for codeine phosphate Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
JOHANNESBURG, June 30 South Africa's ruling African National Congress (ANC) does not believe that the country's top anti-graft agency has the power to ask parliament to change the mandate of the central bank, the party's Treasurer General said on Friday.