6 months ago
BRIEF-TPV Technology says units signs investment agreement
February 20, 2017 / 4:51 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-TPV Technology says units signs investment agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 20 (Reuters) - TPV Technology Ltd

* TPV Fujian, company's wholly-owned subsidiary and Xian Yang High Tech Zone Committee entered into investment agreement

* Investment by TPV Fujian shall be approximately usd25 million

* Pursuant to investment agreement, TPV Fujian will set up a new company in for production of at least 4 million TVS per year

* Three Titans, company's wholly-owned subsidiary and xian yang high tech zone committee entered into framework investment agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

