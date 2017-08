April 20 (Reuters) - TrackX Holdings Inc-

* TrackX arranges $3.5 million bought deal private placement

* TrackX Holdings Inc - private placement of 9.2 million units of TrackX , at a price of $0.38 per unit

* TrackX Holdings Inc - proceeds from offering will be used for company's growth initiatives, potential merger and acquisitions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: