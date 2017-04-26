FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tractor Supply Company reports Q1 earnings per share $0.46
April 26, 2017 / 8:24 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Tractor Supply Company reports Q1 earnings per share $0.46

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Tractor Supply Co:

* Tractor supply company reports first quarter results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.46

* Q1 sales rose 6.6 percent to $1.56 billion

* Q1 same store sales fell 2.2 percent

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.46, revenue view $1.57 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Tractor Supply Co- company opened 24 new tractor supply stores and converted its two hometown pet stores to petsense stores in Q1 of 2017

* Tractor Supply Co- company has not updated guidance for results of operations expected for fiscal 2017

* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.44, revenue view $7.25 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

