3 months ago
BRIEF-Trade Desk says entered into amended and restated loan, security agreement with syndicate of banks - SEC filing
#Market News
May 10, 2017 / 1:57 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Trade Desk says entered into amended and restated loan, security agreement with syndicate of banks - SEC filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Trade Desk Inc

* Trade Desk- on May 9, 2017, co, syndicate of banks entered into amended and restated loan and security agreement - SEC filing

* Trade Desk Inc - available funding commitments to registrant under amended credit facility total up to $200.0 million

* Trade Desk Inc - amended revolving credit agreement provides for an increase of $75.0 million in aggregate principal amount of commitments available

* Trade Desk Inc - amended credit facility matures and all outstanding amounts become due and payable on May 9, 2022

* Trade Desk Inc - registrant has right to increase amended credit facility by an amount not to exceed $100.0 million Source text: (bit.ly/2r1BW2o) Further company coverage:

