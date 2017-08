May 24 (Reuters) - Tradehold Ltd

* Fy revenue 80% higher at £51.6 million

* Fy total profit attributable to shareholders up 210% to £44.3 million

* Fy core headline earnings per share increases 112% to 13.8 pence

* Fy net asset value per share 40% higher at 119.4 pence

* Fy total assets up 213% to £998 million

* Declared a gross cash dividend of 10 cents per ordinary share (2016: 6.5 cents) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: