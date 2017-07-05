July 5 Trafigura Trading LLC :
* Trafigura signs agreement with Plains All American
Pipeline to receive crude oil and condensate from the Permian
Basin to Corpus Christi, Texas
* Trafigura Trading LLC- long term deal starting with
immediate effect, enables Trafigura to get up to 100,000 barrels
of product per day at Corpus Christi
* Trafigura Trading - Commitment to enable co to buy from
producers in Permian Basin, get crude, condensate for co's
condensate splitters in Corpus Christi
