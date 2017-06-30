BRIEF-Baker Hughes stockholders approve combination with GE Oil & Gas
* Baker Hughes stockholders approve combination with GE Oil & Gas
June 30 Trakopolis IoT Corp:
* Trakopolis announces appointment of Mr. Tracy Graf as chairman of the board
* Trakopolis IoT Corp - Appointed Tracy Graf as chairman of board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Baker Hughes stockholders approve combination with GE Oil & Gas
* Launched third major business unit when Boeing Global Services begins operating alongside commercial airplanes and defense, space & security Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: