CANADA FX DEBT-C$ notches a 9-month high on higher oil prices, domestic growth

* Canadian dollar at C$1.2991, or 76.98 U.S. cents * Loonie touches its strongest since Sept. 9 at C$1.2947 * Bond prices lower across the yield curve * 2-year spread vs Treasuries hits its narrowest in 7-months By Fergal Smith TORONTO, June 30 The Canadian dollar strengthened on Friday to a 9-month high against its U.S. counterpart, boosted by higher oil prices and domestic growth which supported the Bank of Canada's more hawkish stance. Canada's econom