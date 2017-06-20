UPDATE 5-Trump reaches out to lawmakers on healthcare as another says 'no'
* Trump: "I think we're going to get there" (Adds health sector stocks and Trump quote)
June 20 Trans Genic Inc
* Says it concluded a license agreement with Osaka City University and a professor of Osaka City University on June 20
* Under the terms of the agreement, the co receives manufacture and sales rights of mouse model for Alzheimer's disease in the whole world
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/PKCSfN
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Trump: "I think we're going to get there" (Adds health sector stocks and Trump quote)
June 23 Anthem Inc, the largest U.S. health insurance company, has agreed to settle litigation over hacking in 2015 that compromised about 79 million people's personal information for $115 million, which lawyers said would be the largest settlement ever for a data breach.