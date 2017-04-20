FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-TransAlta approves plan for accelerating transition to clean power in Alberta
April 20, 2017 / 12:18 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-TransAlta approves plan for accelerating transition to clean power in Alberta

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 19 (Reuters) - Transalta Corp:

* Transalta board approves plan for accelerating transition to clean power in alberta

* Says retirement of sundance unit 1 will be effective january 1, 2018

* Says mothballing of sundance unit 2 will be effective january 1, 2018, for a period of up to 2 years

* Expects that capacity of sundance units 3 to 6 and keephills 1 and 2 will not change following conversion

* Total capital commitment for coal-to-gas conversions is approximately $300 million

* Conversion will result in reduction of about 40 percent of carbon emissions maintaining about 2,400 mws to alberta power grid

* Auction of these units to occur in 2019 for 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

