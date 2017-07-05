BRIEF-Exchange Income Corp says responds to shorting campaign
* Reiterates its expectation that company will meet analyst consensus for 2017 fiscal year
July 5 Transalta Corp :
* Transalta Corp- Issued comments on Balancing Pools announcement regarding consultation process initiation
* Transalta - If Balancing Pool chooses to terminate Sundance PPAS, co expects to receive approximately $231 million in payment for net book value of assets
* Says termination of PPAS is expected to provide Transalta with increased operational flexibility
* Transalta corp- Proceeds from any termination would be used to reduce outstanding debt and fund growth opportunities
* Reed's says on June 28, board expanded board to 6 seats and appointed Val Stalowir to serve as a director, filling newly created vacancy