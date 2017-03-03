BRIEF-Transalta Q4 earnings per share C$0.41

March 3 (Reuters) - Transalta Corp

* Transalta reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 non-GAAP FFO per share c$0.79

* Q4 earnings per share C$0.41

* Q4 earnings per share view C$0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Transalta Corp - sees FY comparable FFO $765 million to $855 million

* Transalta Corp - targeting 2017 sustaining capital $260 million to $280 million

* Transalta - expect to refinance some upcoming debt maturities over next 18-months by raising $700 million to $900 million of debt secured by contracted cash flows

* Transalta Corp - targeting 2017 fleet availability 88 percent to 90 percent

* Qtrly comparable FFO per share $0.79