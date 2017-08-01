FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
August 1, 2017 / 6:24 AM / 31 minutes ago

BRIEF-Transalta Renewables says Fortescue Metals Group to repurchase Solomon power station

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - TransAlta Renewables Inc -

* TransAlta Renewables responds to Fortescue Metals Group's notice to repurchase the Solomon power station

* Gross proceeds from repurchase are estimated to be approximately US$335 million

* Will utilize proceeds in part to repay credit facility used to fund development of South Hedland power station

* TransAlta Renewables- reaffirms cash available for distribution guidance for 2017, and expects CAFD for 2018 to be in line with market expectations

* Expects CAFD for 2018 to be in line with market expectations.

* FMG intends to assume operation and control of power station in November 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

