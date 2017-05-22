BRIEF-Transatlantic Petroleum says Christopher Elmore resigns as interim principal accounting & financial officer effective May 25

May 22 (Reuters) - Transatlantic Petroleum Ltd:

* Transatlantic Petroleum - on may 17, 2017 Christopher R. Elmore notified co he is resigning as interim principal accounting & financial officer effective may 25, 2017.

* Transatlantic Petroleum - Fabian Anda, co's vice president - finance, will serve as interim principal accounting and financial officer, effective may 25, 2017

* Transatlantic Petroleum Ltd - company's board of directors intends to commence a search for a chief financial officer - sec filing Source text: (bit.ly/2q4w8s4) Further company coverage: