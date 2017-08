June 5 (Reuters) - TransCanada Corp-

* TransCanada completes sale of u.s. Northeast power assets

* TransCanada Corp - intends to wind down its transcanada power marketing ltd (tcpm) operations

* TransCanada Corp - expects to realize approximately us$3.7 billion from monetization of its u.s. Northeast merchant power business

* TransCanada Corp - columbia acquisition bridge facilities to be fully retired