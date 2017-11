Nov 1 (Reuters) - Transcanada Corp:

* Transcanada launches binding Open Season for Marketlink

* Says ‍launched Open Season to solicit commitments for transportation of crude oil on Marketlink from Cushing, Oklahoma to U.S. Gulf coast​

* Says ‍interested parties may submit binding bids for transportation capacity during Open Season that will close on Nov 28, 2017​