March 24 Transcanada Corp
* Transcanada receives presidential permit for Keystone XL
* U.s. Department of state has signed and issued a
presidential permit to construct Keystone XL pipeline.
* Discontinued its claim under chapter 11 of North American
Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) and will end its U.S.
constitutional challenge
* Will continue to engage key stakeholders, neighbors
throughout Nebraska, Montana and South Dakota to obtain
necessary permits, approvals
* "Appreciate president Trump's administration for reviewing
and approving this important initiative"
* Keystone XL is "important" for Co's U.S. growth portfolio
driving an investment of more than US$15 billion in liquids and
natural gas projects
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: