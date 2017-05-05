BRIEF-Tianjin Motor Dies to set up U.S. unit to acquire Dietech North America
* Says it plans to set up unit in U.S. to acquire Dietech North America LLC for up to $33 million
May 5 Transcanada Corp:
* Transcanada reports first quarter 2017 financial results; strong results build upon transformational 2016
* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share C$0.81
* Q1 earnings per share C$0.74
* Q1 earnings per share view C$0.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly revenues $3,391 million versus $2,503 million
* Transcanada Corp - board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.625 per common share for quarter ending June 30, 2017
* Transcanada-In late March 2017, 972 mw unit 30 at ravenswood generating station experienced unplanned outage as a result of a problem on generator
* Transcanada Corp - overall comparable earnings outlook for 2017 remains consistent with what was previously included in 2016 annual report
* Transcanada Corp - repairs to ravenswood generating station are underway and unit is expected to be returned to service in Q2 2017
* Transcanada - "advancing a $23 billion near-term capital program that is expected to generate significant growth in earnings and cash flow" through 2020
* Transcanada - $23 billion near-term capital program expected to support expected annual dividend growth rate at upper end of 8-10 percent range through 2020
* Transcanada Corp - in the process of seeking regulatory approval in nebraska for keystone XL while progressing commercial discussions with customers
* Q1 revenue view C$3.19 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Court ruling expected within a week (Updates with colour from opening of court hearing)
LONDON, May 22 Spanish government borrowing costs rose on Monday as one of the most outspoken critics of Mariano Rajoy's conservative ruling party and its austerity policies returned to lead the opposition Socialists.