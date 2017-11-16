FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-TransCanada responds to oil leak in Amherst, South Dakota
#Market News
November 16, 2017 / 8:45 PM / Updated 7 minutes ago

BRIEF-TransCanada responds to oil leak in Amherst, South Dakota

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 16 (Reuters) - TransCanada Corp:

* TransCanada responds to oil leak in Amherst, South Dakota

* Safely shut down keystone pipeline at about 6 a.m. CST after drop in pressure was detected in operating system resulting from an oil leak

* Estimated volume of leak is approximately 5,000 barrels​

* Pipeline from Hardisty, Alberta to Cushing, Oklahoma and to Wood River/Patoka, Illinois expected to remain shut down

* Shutdown ‍does not affect marketlink pipeline system that uses facilities of southern leg of Keystone System from cushing to Gulf Coast​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

