3 months ago
May 16, 2017 / 8:38 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Transcat qtrly basic earnings per share $ 0.20

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 16 (Reuters) - Transcat Inc:

* Transcat reports record revenue for the fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2017

* Q4 revenue $38.5 million

* Qtrly basic earnings per share $ 0.20

* Transcat Inc - company anticipates total capital expenditures to be approximately $6.0 million to $6.5 million in fiscal 2018

* Transcat Inc says capital, leadership investments have positioned co well to meet goal of achieving $175 million - $200 million in revenue over next 3-4 years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

