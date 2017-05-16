BRIEF-Transcat qtrly basic earnings per share $ 0.20

May 16 (Reuters) - Transcat Inc:

* Transcat reports record revenue for the fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2017

* Q4 revenue $38.5 million

* Qtrly basic earnings per share $ 0.20

* Transcat Inc - company anticipates total capital expenditures to be approximately $6.0 million to $6.5 million in fiscal 2018

* Transcat Inc says capital, leadership investments have positioned co well to meet goal of achieving $175 million - $200 million in revenue over next 3-4 years