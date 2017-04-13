BRIEF-Transcontinental Inc divesting media assets in Atlantic Canada

April 13 (Reuters) - Transcontinental Inc
* Transcontinental Inc divesting media assets in Atlantic Canada
* Transcontinental - announced sale of publication portfolio in Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland and Labrador, New Brunswick to Saltwire Network
* Transcontinental - approximately 650 TC media employees in Atlantic Canada are part of transaction and will receive an offer from Saltwire Network Inc
* Transcontinental - Transcontinental remains owner of two plants, which are Transcontinental Halifax and Transcontinental Prince Edward Island
* Transcontinental - deal includes sale of 28 brands and web-related properties, four printing plants operated within its media sector