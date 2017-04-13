FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Transcontinental Inc divesting media assets in Atlantic Canada
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 13, 2017 / 12:21 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Transcontinental Inc divesting media assets in Atlantic Canada

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 13 (Reuters) - Transcontinental Inc

* Transcontinental Inc divesting media assets in Atlantic Canada

* Transcontinental - announced sale of publication portfolio in Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland and Labrador, New Brunswick to Saltwire Network

* Transcontinental - approximately 650 TC media employees in Atlantic Canada are part of transaction and will receive an offer from Saltwire Network Inc

* Transcontinental - Transcontinental remains owner of two plants, which are Transcontinental Halifax and Transcontinental Prince Edward Island

* Transcontinental - deal includes sale of 28 brands and web-related properties, four printing plants operated within its media sector Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.