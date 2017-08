May 17 (Reuters) - Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc :

* Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 loss per share $0.61

* Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc - rental and other property revenues were $31.5 million for quarter ; an increase of $2.6 million versus prior period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: