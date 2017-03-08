BRIEF-TransDigm Group says on March 6 entered into Amendment No 2 to Credit Agreement - SEC filing

March 8 (Reuters) - TransDigm Group Inc:

* On March 6, 2017, unit, TD Group and certain subsidiaries of TransDigm entered into Amendment No. 2 -SEC filing

* Amendment permits, among other things, up to $1.5 billion of dividends and share repurchases over the next twelve months - SEC filing

* Amendment also increases general investment basket to greater of $400 million and 8% of consolidated total assets

* On March 7, Board authorized a new stock repurchase program permitting repurchase of portion of shares not to exceed $600 million

* Stock repurchase program replaces previous repurchase program, which had remaining amount of repurchases allowable of about $213 million