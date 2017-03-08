FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-TransDigm Group says on March 6 entered into Amendment No 2 to Credit Agreement - SEC filing
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 8, 2017 / 9:00 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-TransDigm Group says on March 6 entered into Amendment No 2 to Credit Agreement - SEC filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 8 (Reuters) - TransDigm Group Inc:

* On March 6, 2017, unit, TD Group and certain subsidiaries of TransDigm entered into Amendment No. 2 -SEC filing

* Amendment permits, among other things, up to $1.5 billion of dividends and share repurchases over the next twelve months - SEC filing

* Amendment also increases general investment basket to greater of $400 million and 8% of consolidated total assets

* On March 7, Board authorized a new stock repurchase program permitting repurchase of portion of shares not to exceed $600 million

* Stock repurchase program replaces previous repurchase program, which had remaining amount of repurchases allowable of about $213 million Source text: (bit.ly/2m3khEO) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.